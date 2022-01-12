In America they had a gray start to the season, Solari’s team could not defeat Puebla despite getting ahead on the scoreboard from the second 10 of the match, in the end they added a point and hinted that inside the team there is a load of very important pressure, both for management, coaching staff and naturally for the squad.
It is evident that those from Coapa have a short staff at the moment and will seek to increase their number of pieces in the market in the coming days, for this reason, the eagles have strongly resumed negotiations with Necaxa for the transfer of Mexican Alejandro Zendejas, who could join Solari’s team in the next few days.
Santiago Baños has tired of failing in his search for a right winger in South America, for which reason the Coapa Sports Director has decided to pause these polls and concentrate on closing the arrival of Zendejas as soon as possible, since it is evident that the America’s attack is weak and a player like the already national team can come in handy. Pablo Guede, Necaxa coach refuses to release his best player, however, America’s offer will be irrefutable.
#America #squeezes #sign #Alejandro #Zendejas
Leave a Reply