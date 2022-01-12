Nothing is going to Solari as he expected, the Argentine coach made it clear to the board of directors of the Coapa nest that he needed the arrival of a right winger and a central defender, in addition, he asked Santiago Baños directly for the renewal of Emanuel Aguilera, Well, he was the defender in whom the coach of the Eagles of America trusted the most.
Despite this, Baños did not end up reaching an agreement with the Argentine defender and yesterday his departure from the eagles and his arrival to the Liga Mx champion, the red and black Atlas, was made official, a blow to the plans of Solari, who would already have Aguilera’s replacement signed and will join the nest in the coming days.
The journalist specialized in the market Cesar Luis Merlo assures that America gave way to Aguilera because it already had the Spanish Jorge Meré tied up, who will leave the Bundesliga Koln to arrive in the capital of Mexico and make himself available to Solari. The Spanish is 24 years old and is formed by Sporting de Gijón, hence he was signed by the German team and will now continue his career with the eagles of the nest of Coapa, being the second Spaniard in the team’s squad.
