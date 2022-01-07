Home page politics

Number of vaccine doses administered: Almost 600,000 on Thursday © Rupert Oberhäuser / IMAGO

In Germany, 595,000 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.

Berlin – This came out on Friday from data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This means that 59.6 million people in Germany (71.6 percent of the population) now have full basic protection with the mostly necessary second injection. At least 34.6 million people (41.6 percent) received an additional booster vaccination. This third dose is now considered to be important for effective protection against the more contagious virus variant Omikron.

At least 728,000 doses had been administered in Germany on Wednesday. On the day before the number was 610,730, on New Year’s Day it was 27,400. According to the RKI, 61.9 million people (74.5 percent) have received at least one dose of vaccine so far. The federal government is aiming for a mark of 80 percent by the end of January, after January 7th was initially mentioned as the target.

So far, 21.2 million people (25.5 percent) have not been vaccinated. Among them, however, are around four million children under the age of four for whom no vaccine has yet been approved. (dpa)