Collision between a Russian submarine and a Royal Navy warship: first time since the Cold War

There was a collision between a Royal Navy warship with a Russian submarine, the first collision between Russian and British ships since the Cold War. Happened at the end of 2020 off the coast of Scotland, but the news only surfaced today.

The Russian submarine collided with the sonar of the British ship that was monitoring its movements in the freezing waters of theNorth Atlantic. The collision was captured in a documentary of Channel 5 for the series Warship: Life at Sea.

The Russian submarine was 200 miles north of Scotland when the crew of HMS Northumberland was sent to hunt him down. There Type 23 frigate of the Royal Navy it went out to sea and at one point it deployed the sonar – a device, which uses hundreds of microphones connected to a cable – to pick up sounds from the submarine.

But then the unimaginable happened, “a very rare event, one in a million“, as a source from the Navy said: why the submarine was right under the British ship and has bumped into the sonar cable.

After the collision, the HMS Northumberland she was forced to abort the mission and return to port to replace the sonar.