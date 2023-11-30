MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA.- With three RBI races Luis Alfonso Cruz, Algodoneros de Guasave blanked 4-0 to Águilas de Mexicali, in order to equalize the series with one victory per side in the current campaign of the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico.

The serpentine

The left-handed Ariel Gracia was responsible for opening the challenge for the blue ship and he remained in the center of the diamond for four blank innings, where he was hit twice and granted the same number of bases and struck out an opponent. He gave his place to the winner Yosshel Hurtado, Manuel Castro, Rafael Córdova, Jeff Ibarra, Enrique Burgos, Iván Izaguirre and Peyton Gray retired the last third of the game to record his 13th save.

Emilio Vargas took the defeat, receiving three touchdowns in five innings, where they had six hits, gave away five walks and prescribed six chocolates. Then came Isidro Márquez, Roque Gutiérrez and Ernesto Zaragoza finished.

Ariel Gracia opened the match for Algodoneros and left without a decision.

Offensive

The Algodoneros stepped on the plate at the top of the second roll, when after two men were out of circulation, Keven Lamas, in his first game of the season as a starter, hit a double to the left field and with an RBI single to center field of Jorge Flores landed on the promised land with the pool race.

For the fifth, the blue and white team’s artillery extended the lead on the board when Luis Alfonso Cruz scored his fifth double of the campaign and sent Esteban Quiroz and Agustín Ruiz to the Pentagon, who had anchored on the paths with a passport and single to the center, respectively.

In the top ninth Algodoneros made another one with an RBI single by Luis Alfonso Cruz, who sent Esteban Quiroz to the plate, who had hit first base.

They lower the curtain

For the third of the series, which will begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Nido de los Águilas stadium, helmsman Óscar Robles will send Jorge Pérez to the center of the diamond, while Roberto Vizcarra, manager of the border team, will give the ball to right-hander David Reyes.