Alfonso Quintero, from Flor de la Pasión, in Seville, won the award for Best Iberian ‘Panettone’ Artisan this Monday in the Gastronomic Region of Murcia. A prize of 1,000 euros that recognizes the best preparation of this traditional Italian sweet, a contest organized by IRCA. The confectioner competed with a chocolate ‘panettone’ that the jury tasted blindly and another preparation inspired by Seville, specifically orange blossom, “the characteristic smell of the streets of Seville in spring”, explained the craftsman, who told how fell in love with ‘panettone’ “as a young child” 12 years ago, when he did an internship in Gijón. Quintero also received recognition in the category of Best Regional ‘Pannetone’.

The second prize, endowed with 750 euros, went to Pedro Ángel Ayala, from the La Lorquina pastry shop, in Lorca, who made a ‘panettone’ with which he wanted to convey the essence of “the different civilizations that have passed through Lorca.” The third classified, winner of a prize of 500 euros, was Lucía No, from Horno San Isidro, in Sada (La Coruña), with a creation that she created during the Camino de Santiago. The pastry chef also won the highest award in the category of Best Chocolate Pannetone.

The jury for the contest was made up of Antonio Losito, 7th ranked in the 2021 panettone world championship and IRCA ambassador; Andrés Marmol, creator of the Murciatone and a benchmark in Spain for ‘Panettone’; Marco Degrada, head of ‘cheftechnicians’ and in charge of R+D+I at IRCA; Oriol Portabella, commercial technician for IRCA in Spain; and Lars Vierghout, commercial technician and ambassador of Dobla Decorations de Chocolate (Holland).

In addition to the award-winning artisans, Diego García Torregrosa (Pastelería El Pilar, Lorquí); David Esteve (Esteve Pastisseria, Valencia); Javier Iborra, (Iborra Pastry Oven, Valencia); Leire Eguilondo, (Misschocole, Bilbao); and Ismael Sayalero, (Obrador Sayalero, Zarauz, Guipuzcoa).