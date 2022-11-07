A drawing of law to insert the project of the bridge over the Strait of Messina among the “priority works for the development of the country” was filed by the parent company of Forza Italia in the Senate Licia Ronzulli. The national deputy coordinator of Berlusconi’s party, which the former cav was pushing to get into the executive (but was strongly opposed by President Meloni) proposed the appointment of a commissioner and suggested to act in derogation from the code of public contracts to implement the work that should “create over one hundred thousand jobs”. So to overcome – reports the agency To say – “the bureaucratic-regulatory constraints which usually slow down or block the realization of public works in Italy”.

In the first paragraph, the bill reads: “The use of the derogatory discipline appears justified by the need to create an important infrastructure, such as the bridge over the Strait, facilitating in a simplified key the relaunch of investments to and from the South of Italy”. Forza Italia is back strong on a historic workhorse and chases the Minister of Infrastructures Matteo Salvini, who in these days is pushing a lot for the construction of the bridge, to the point that tomorrow a summit is scheduled in Rome with the president of the Calabria Region Roberto Occhiuto and that of Sicily Renato Schifani. From Palazzo Chigi for now no statement on the part of Giorgia Meloni, while the Undersecretary of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi has his own opinion on the matter: “The bridge over the Strait is a mirific vision of Salvini, it will never be done”.

For Ronzulli “the bridge over the Strait represents a fundamental infrastructure for the future of Italy, to unite the Mediterranean to Europe. Sicily and Calabria, and more generally the South, are suffering an infrastructural delay that is no longer tolerable in a globalized world in which people and goods travel at once unimaginable speeds. The experience of the reconstruction of the Genoa bridge after the collapse of the Morandi bridge has shown Italy and the world a concrete way to carry out a work quickly and deliver it to its full use for the benefit of the Ligurian territory and the economy of the whole country “.