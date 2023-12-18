You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Facebook
The state police issued maximum alert to locate the fugitive
Texas police remain on alert for the escape of Robert Yancy Jr., a man who was imprisoned for sexual abuse in the Clemens Unit of Brazoria. He escaped from prison this Sunday and until now nothing is known about his whereabouts.
According to what was reported by the state Department of Criminal Justice, The 39-year-old man was serving a life sentence. for having committed the aforementioned crime against a minor. Although until now no details have been given about how he managed to leave the prison, an operation is currently underway to try to locate him.
The report indicates that it was around 3:38 pm that he got into a white vehicle, where his mother was also traveling. He is believed to be no longer in the city, so holding him again will become more complicated..
“The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office immediately entered the license plate into a statewide license plate reader system and shortly thereafter received a hit indicating the vehicle was in Victoria County, at approximately 6:09 p.m.,” read the statement from the sheriff's office.
They ask for help to locate the escaped prisoner from Texas
It was reported that The corresponding authorities are already working together with other police agencies at the state and federal levels to find Yancy.. However, they consider that as long as it is not captured, the population is in danger.
That's why, They urged people to remain alert for any encounter with him and to immediately report any information you have regarding your location. “If you have any pertinent information in this regard, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. There is also a tip line set up with the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477,” according to the same report.
