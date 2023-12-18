Pope Francis continues to take steps to make his idea of ​​a Church open to everyone a reality, also for those sectors that have historically found their doors closed. With a document published this Monday by the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Pontiff allows that, from now on, all priests can perform “blessings of couples in irregular situations and of same-sex couples”, so they will be able Both unions of homosexual people and those formed by divorced people who have remarried can benefit from them. Jorge Mario Bergoglio makes it clear in any case that this opening does not imply a doctrinal change, since for the Catholic Church marriage continues to be only the union between a man and a woman open to procreation.

In fact, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, points out in the aforementioned declaration that the opening to blessings for these groups does not entail “any ritual fixation on the part of the ecclesiastical authorities”, to avoid In this way, a “confusion with the blessing of the sacrament of marriage” occurs.

In order not to fall into this confusion and the “scandal” that this gesture may cause among the faithful, the blessing for couples in an irregular situation “will never be carried out at the same time as the civil union rites, nor in connection with them.” . It is therefore excluded that, for example, a gay couple goes to a parish to receive a blessing from a priest immediately after having celebrated their civil marriage. The Vatican text even points out that there cannot be a relationship “not even with the clothing, gestures or words typical of a marriage.”

The priest from whom a blessing is requested must find “other contexts”, such as “a visit to a sanctuary”, during “a pilgrimage”, in a “group prayer” or with a private “encounter” with an ordained minister. . The Vatican document is very careful to clarify that with this opening to blessings for couples in irregular or same-sex situations “it is not intended to legitimize anything, but only to open one's life to God.”

The text of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, entitled 'Fiducia Supplicans: on the pastoral meaning of blessings', updates the position that this Vatican 'ministry' maintained on this thorny issue. In 2021, when led by Spanish Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria, he spoke out against blessings for same-sex unions. However, it was previously possible to find priests who blessed these couples, although always trying to avoid situations that could cause scandal among the most conservative faithful.

The issue had been debated within the Church for some time and there are episcopates of a markedly progressive nature, such as those of Belgium and Germany, that pressured the Vatican to take a step forward in this regard. The Belgian bishops published a document last year in which they advocated deepening the reception of homosexuals and even proposed a prayer to bless gay couples.

The Argentine Pope had resisted promoting change until now. As with other open-minded decisions taken in recent months, the desire not to open an open struggle with Benedict XVI probably weighed on his mind, who even advised him during the first months of his pontificate to be tougher on hot topics such as abortion. and homosexuality. It is something that Archbishop Georg Gänswein, for 20 years the personal secretary of the German Pope, recounted in his memoir 'Nothing but the Truth'.

The death of Benedict XVI on December 31 left the ground clear for Francis to advance on thorny issues despite the expected resistance from the most conservative sector. This explains the openings of recent months, carried out through documents published by the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. Last November it was clarified in this way that adult transsexuals can be baptized, as can children born to couples. homosexuals through surrogacy. In addition, gays who live together as a couple are allowed to act as godparents at baptisms as long as they lead “a life in accordance with the faith.” Francis accompanied that statement with a significant gesture, dining with a group of transsexuals who make a living as prostitutes on the outskirts of Rome during the recent World Day of the Poor.

That November document consisted of a series of answers to questions posed to the Vatican by a bishop, the same format as the text published just before the Synod on Synodality last October, the great ecclesial assembly to design the future of the Church after a extensive process of consultation with Catholics. After five conservative cardinals tried to draw the line before the Synod by demanding that he not make doctrinal changes on controversial issues such as homosexuality and mandatory priestly celibacy, Francis responded by leaving the door open to the change that he has now completed. He then recalled that members of the ecclesial hierarchy “cannot become judges who only deny, reject and exclude” homosexuals and took the opportunity to ensure that the priestly ordination of women “can be an object of study.”

The Argentine Pontiff already showed himself in 2020 in favor of the approval of civil laws that recognized gay unions. It was in the controversial documentary 'Francesco', directed by the Russian-born filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, in which he said: «Homosexual people have the right to be in a family, they are children of God, they have the right to a family. You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable because of it. What we have to do is a civil coexistence law, they have the right to be legally covered. “I defended that.” In 2013, a few months after his election as bishop of Rome, he already surprised many faithful by pointing out that “who was he to judge a gay.”