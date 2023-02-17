Alexander Zendejas He is one of the most sensitive absences that Club América has at the moment, since the owner of the extreme right of Fernando Ortiz He suffered an injury that has taken him away from the courts in recent days.
Fortunately for the Mexican American, his return is approaching and it is that according to ESPNthe player has evolved and is expected to return to the fields as expected, that is, two weeks, so in March he will once again be taken into account by the coaching staff.
in such a way that, it is expected that his return to activity will be before the matches against Pachuca and/or Tigres UANL on the 4th and 11th of the aforementioned month, therefore, Alexander, he would have to arrive in rhythm to face two of the most important duels of the regular season.
After the second consecutive day with victory, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortizspoke about the situation in America and what it generates to be a team with such demands week after week.
“”Two dates ago they were there to annihilate us. We achieved the second consecutive victory and the illusion is always in this institution. It is what generates such a big club. We are calm, we go day by day. That illusion is always there, especially when the team responds in this way””
– Fernando Ortiz.
