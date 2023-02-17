Quarto Grado: previews and guests for today, 17 February 2023

This evening, Friday 17 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 will be broadcast Fourth Degree, the in-depth and information program that will be run by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero. But what are the advances on today’s episode? And the guests? All the information in detail below.

Previews and guests

New appointment with the show conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi with Alessandra Viero. The program curated by Syria Magri opens with the murder of 17-year-old Saman Abbas. The trial against Danish Hasnain, Ijaz and Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq has begun: the three are accused of being the material perpetrators of the murder. On the other hand, there is no good news from Pakistan: Saman’s mother, Nazia Shaheen, remains on the run and her father, Abbas, risks not being extradited. Will justice be done for the girl? At the center of the episode, also the story of Liliana Resinovich, who disappeared in Trieste in December 2021 and was found dead on January 5, 2022. More than a year after the discovery of the body, the mystery surrounding the woman’s death continues and doubts grow: was it really suicide?

Streaming and TV

Where to see Quarto Grado on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program will be broadcast today – Friday 17 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.