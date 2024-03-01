Aldo Miyashiro has been the subject of rumors about a possible new romantic relationship. Speculation began after the popular 'Chino' was captured by the program's cameras 'Magaly TV, the firm' in a travel to Cancun with a young woman. This has unleashed the curiosity of viewers and media linked to the world of entertainment. Next, we will tell you who the new conquest of the host of 'La banda del Chino' would be, what he does and how old he is.

Was Aldo Miyashiro supported by 'Magaly TV, the firm' with a new conquest?

The news about Aldo Miyashiro and his potential new partner caught fire after the show 'Magaly TV, the firm' will present a report of the driver enjoying the company of a young woman in different places.

At first, the 'Urracos' captured the popular 'Chino' having fun on the birthday of who would be his new conquest, which took place in a Barranco theater.

Then, 'Magaly TV, the firm' obtained some images of Miyashiro and his young companion sitting on some furniture. In those snapshots, both are seen talking in Mexico.

For this reason, Magaly Medina's program did an investigation and discovered in the immigration registration of both that the two traveled from January 4 to 20, 2024 to Cancún, Mexico, and that both would have stayed in the same hotel.

What does Aldo Miyashiro's new conquest do and how old is he?

The name of Aldo Miyashiro's new conquest is Gianire Beatriz Rosalino Tapia. This 28-year-old girl has a love for dancing and making clown videos. Along these lines, Gianire dedicates himself to acting.

It should be noted that the popular 'Chino' was theatrical director in 2023 of the play in which Gianire acted, which was called 'Females don't cry'.

During her stay in Mexico, Rosalino shared all the details of her trip on her social networks and was initially seen alone. However, she later posted romantic photos in which you can see her hands intertwined with those of her partner, who would be Aldo Miyashiro.

On the other hand, the popular 'Chino' avoided uploading content to his social platforms and still maintains his love life in complete privacy.

How old is Aldo Miyashiro?

Aldo Miyashiro He is a well-known actor, director, screenwriter and television presenter. This figure was born on February 9, 1976, so he has 48 years. He has stood out in the artistic world for his versatility and talent, participating in various theater and small screen productions.

Despite his professional success, Aldo has maintained a relatively low profile in his personal life, although he has had moments of great media exposure, especially related to his love life. His relationship and subsequent separation from the actress Erika Villalobos was widely covered by the press.