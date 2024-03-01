In the latest edition of the renowned Viña del Mar Festival, the Peruvian singer Lita Pezo became the center of a great controversy after her unexpected defeat. Despite receiving the greatest support from the public and being one of the favorites to win the international competition, the young Peruvian woman did not manage to win the highest award. This triggered a wave of criticism and accusations of fraud against the Chilean organization on social media.

What happened to Lita Pezo during the Viña de Mar 2024 final?

During the final of Viña del Mar 2024, Lita Pezo She shone with her performance of 'Luchadora', which earned her the public's favoritism. Despite her high scores in previous presentations and receiving the greatest support from the public at the last gala of the festival, with a score of 6.1, our compatriot did not win the biggest prize and was left behind competitors from Mexico and Spain.

In that sense, the jury awarded him a score of 2.7which unleashed the annoyance and indignation of all his followers on social networks.

What did users say after Lita Pezo's defeat in Viña de Mar 2024?

The fans of Lita Pezo and the general public expressed their anger and accused the festival of fraud after the final results. Even though Pezo earned the highest score from the audience, it was not enough to secure the victory.

“Lita, I am totally outraged because you deserved that silver seagull. How is it that from having an average of 6.1 and 6.7 you went on to have 2.7? It's unheard of. You sang the same song, with the same quality vocal and interpretation. It makes no sense. Viña del Mar has shown that it is not a prestigious festival and its credibility is 0”, “As a Chilean, I am very ashamed of that Festival and its organization, the theft is evident. We all stayed shocked with those notes. It is not understood”, “I am really super disgusted with the result, you should have even won the two awards”, were some comments on social networks.

This discrepancy between the popular vote and the result placed by the jury of Viña de Mar 2024 has led many to question the integrity of the voting process and the transparency of the festival.

What did Lita Pezo say after losing in the Viña de Mar 2024 final?

Lita Pezo He used his Instagram account to speak out for the first time after losing in the Viña del Mar 2024 final.

“I wholeheartedly thank you for the love and support. This is a contest, anything can happen, it's something that I've been used to since I was little. A closed door doesn't define us. I'm going to continue fighting for my dreams and for all the people who have “trusted me from the beginning,” were the words of Lita Pezo after learning that she did not win the long-awaited silver seagull.