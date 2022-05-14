After three weeks out of public view, Aldo Miyashiro He returned to host “La banda del Chino”, an emblematic entertainment program on América TV. After Magaly Medina’s ampay met, characters from the entertainment world made decisions for the sake of emotional well-being. One of them was the actor, who in his recent appearance on the open signal channel said that he is “trying to repair the damage” that he did to his family.

“It’s what I’m going to continue doing, I think as long as I have life, but I have to work, I have to go out like any of you and I hope that we can join each other”, were the words of the driver to his audience.

In his return message, Miyashiro took the opportunity to thank his viewers for the words of encouragement they gave him, in addition to expressing gratitude to his colleagues on the program for having supported him during this period that has been very complicated for him due to the consequences that he has had. had to assume in his personal life because of his actions.

Likewise, the actor was clear in pointing out that It will be the last time he will speak about this painful matter for his family and he asked the public for the greatest understanding. for the decision he has made on the subject.

What happened to Aldo Miyashiro?

On April 19, the local show business was surprised when in the program “Magaly TV La Firme”, an ampay was revealed in which the driver Aldo Miyashiro was involved, who was discovered kissing with the reporter Fiorella Retiz, with whom he had been friends for several years and who regularly recorded the matches of his 7-a-side soccer team, “Once Machos.”

The publication of the report caused a crisis in Miyashiro’s personal life, and also meant the end of the marriage he had with the actress and singer Érika Villalobos, with whom he had been united for more than 17 years. In addition, the scandal caused the film director to leave the leadership of his program. “Chinese Gang” after sending an apology message to his audience and to his still wife.

“Today I don’t know how I’m standing here. I’m doing it because I don’t want to run away from the situation, because I think I have failed. The most painful thing is that I have failed myself and those I love most. I’m going to ask my teammates to cover for me for a few days while the situation takes shape. And I hope to return soon. I hope to rebuild myself ”, the actor had pointed out at that time.

It is worth mentioning that in the ampay where Aldo Miyashiro’s secret romance was discovered, the extramarital relationship that sports journalist Óscar del Portal had with Fiorella Méndez, who worked as producer of “La banda del Chino”, was also revealed. Indefinite departure of the former soccer player from the program he hosted on América TV and the breaking of his commitment to Vanessa Quimper.