After weeks of postponement and months of uncertainty, car incentives 2022 are a reality. The publication in the Official Gazette of the provision signed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi opens the race for concessions to buy a less polluting car. The government funds foresee 650 million for 2022, with allocations also for 2023 and 2024 for a total of two billion euros. Reliefs can come up to 5,000 euros in case of scrapping of a car up to 5 euros, with the possibility of purchasing a vehicle with a maximum price between 35 and 45 thousand euros plus VAT.

Going into detail, there are always three bands to take advantage of the car incentives (in fact there are also bonuses on the purchase of motorcycles and commercial vehicles). CO2 emissions ranging from 0 to 20 g / km, from 21 to 60 g / km and finally from 61 to 135 g / km. The appropriations were broken down by band as follows:

Electric cars (0-20 g / km range): 220 million per year (235 in 2023, 245 in 2024)

Hybrid cars (21-60 g / km range): 225 million per year (235 in 2023, 245 in 2024)

Others (61-135 g / km range): 170 million per year (150 in 2023, 120 in 2024)

Mopeds, motorcycles, commercial vehicles: 35 million per year

With regard to the expected contributions, for the 0-20 g / km range you can get 3,000 euros plus any 2,000 scrapping (this includes electric ones), for the 21-60 g / km range instead 2,000 euros plus any 2,000 scrapping (here we mainly find hybrid and hybrid on tap) and finally for the 61-135 g / km range 2,000 euros only with the scrapping of a car included in the classes between Euro 0 and Euro 4. Alongside the incentives for the purchase of cars, Monday 16 May will take the Gid fund is also launched, a concrete aid to the companies most affected by the crisis, especially in the automotive sector. The first to benefit will be Calearo Antenne, with a 7.5 million loan to be repaid in 5 years, and Landi Renzo, which collected 19.5 million euros to invest in the modernization of production lines and in research and development of new LPG and methane systems with sustainable technologies.