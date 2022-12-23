They made peace? This December 23, Christmas Eve, Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos had an appointment at their son Mikael’s educational institution to celebrate his graduation. The young man has finished his school stage and now seeks to continue the work of his parents in acting. “I have always been related to art. What I was left with was the conviction, wanting to always do it, ”he expressed in an interview prior to his acting debut with the play“ A damn secret ”.

Netizens shared with the Instarándula portal the moment in which the family celebrates the achievement of the minor. The clip shows the ex-partner posing for the photo. “Aldo and Érika at their son’s graduation”, comments a ‘ratuja’ to Samuel Suárez, host of the digital entertainment space.