China has been facing a new outbreak of covid-19 since the beginning of December. In the first 20 days of the month, it is estimated that up to 248 million people, or about 18% of the Chinese population, were infected with the coronavirus. The data is from NHC (National Health Commission, in English) and were released on Wednesday (21.Dec). The information is from Bloomberg🇧🇷

If the number is confirmed, the infection rate would surpass the world’s daily record of around 4 million, set in January 2022. More than half of residents in southwest China’s Sichuan province and Beijing have been infected, according to estimates. from the agency.

Officially, China registered 2,966 new cases on Wednesday (21.10) and less than 10 deaths from covid since the beginning of the month. The number contrasts with growing reports that hospitals are overwhelmed and crematoria are operating far beyond their maximum capacity.

Calculating accurate infection rates has been difficult after the shift from laboratory tests to home tests.

Chinese people have used rapid antigen tests to detect the virus and are not required to report positive results. In addition, the government stopped publishing the daily number of asymptomatic cases.