By Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The chairman of the Senate Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), confirmed on Monday afternoon Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG) as rapporteur for the PEC on the Transition and called an extraordinary meeting of the board for Tuesday morning to try to vote on the proposal.

“After a meeting with the presidents @ArthurLira_ and @rodrigopacheco, we decided to set the Transition PEC for this Tuesday (6) at 9:30 am, at the CCJ of the @SenadoFederal”, said Alcolumbre on Twitter.

“I appointed Senator @asilveiramg to be the rapporteur”, he amended.

Earlier, faced with support difficulties, the government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided to step back and will start working to approve the Transition PEC with an exception period in the spending ceiling for two years, not four more as it was the proposal was filed, keeping the value of up to 198 billion outside the fiscal rule for the next year.

The announcement of the modification was made by senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), author of the PEC and general rapporteur for next year’s Budget, after participating in a meeting this Monday morning with the mayors, Arthur Lira (PP- AL), and from the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in addition to Alcolumbre and parliamentarians.

For now, Alexandre Silveira has not yet presented the opinion of the PEC, which appears as the first item on the agenda of the CCJ on Tuesday.

The intention of Lula’s allies is to try to vote on the PEC in the commission on Tuesday or at the latest the following morning and in the plenary of the Senate on Wednesday. The matter still has to be considered by the Chamber of Deputies.