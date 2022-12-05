While NVIDIA continues to work to offer the best graphics cards on the market, a new survey has revealed that neither the 20 nor 30 series are as popular as many believe. Thus, it has been revealed that on Steam, the RTX 1650 is the most popular among users.

According to a survey carried out last November, 6.27% of Steam users use an RTX 1650, thus making it the most popular graphics card for all those who frequent this virtual store. For its part, the RTX 1060, which obtained the first position in the past, is used by 5.77% of gamers, which represents a decrease of 2% compared to what was seen last year.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, though as more and better graphics cards are available, their prices represent a barrier that not many are able to overcome. With thismultiple modern games can still run on an RTX 1650. We just have to wait and see what will happen in the future.

On related topics, it seems that NVIDIA card cables can burn out. Similarly, the 12 GB RTX 4080 will change its name.

Via: Steam