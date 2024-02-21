Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth, visited the training center of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation in Mohammed bin Zayed City, where His Excellency participated in the training of male and female Jiu-Jitsu national team players, and was briefed on their ongoing preparations to represent the country in a number of the most prominent continental and international championships during the months. Coming.

During the visit, His Excellency praised the values ​​of discipline, commitment and dedication of the national team champions, in the presence of Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department, Mohammed Hussein Al Marzouqi, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at the Federation, and members of the apparatus. The technician and the national team players.

His Excellency addressed the players, both male and female, in which he urged them to continue making great efforts to appear at the honorable level, and to preserve the achievements of the past decade, pointing out that the team’s achievements that have been achieved in recent years reflect the UAE’s leadership and its advanced position on the map of global sports, and its position at the top of Asia. And the world in the past years, stressing that behind these achievements, there is unlimited support from the wise leadership, believing in the capabilities of its people, and the Board of Directors of a distinguished union that adopts thoughtful strategies and follows the development of performance, and a work team that does not know the impossible, and always directs its compass towards achieving more achievements.

His Excellency was keen to speak with the male and female players about the conclusions of his inspiring experience that led him to achieve some of his dreams on the individual and professional levels, stressing that dreams, no matter how far-fetched some may think they are, are becoming closer to reality, in light of the support of wise leadership, hard work and solid will. .

His Excellency said: “Thanks to the great support of the wise leadership and the insightful vision of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the UAE has become the largest producer of Jiu-Jitsu talent, and the most prominent destination for attracting elite professionals from various countries of the world, and we now have a national team capable of dazzling and competing at all levels and in age groups.” “Our sons and daughters now constitute the strongest candidates to win every tournament and merit.”

In turn, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Federation, welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Minister of Youth, pointing out that such visits from influential officials reflect greatly positively on the national team players and the technical staff.

Al Dhaheri expressed the gratitude of the Federation and the national team for His Excellency’s continued support and encouragement for the youth and athletes, which only increases their determination to represent the country and honor it on all occasions.

The national team player, Mohammed Al Suwaidi, said: “We are fortunate with this visit of His Excellency the Minister of Youth, and it is a valuable initiative because it is linked to an inspiring personality who is closely linked to the game. We are entering an important stage for the national team, and we are more determined than ever to do our best in the upcoming elections.” “Our goal is to consolidate the UAE’s superiority on the global stage.”

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi is considered the first person to practice jiu-jitsu in space in the world, and that was while he was carrying out his national mission at the International Space Agency, where his initiative had many positive aspects, such as introducing the sport of jiu-jitsu and its importance, and highlighting the state’s role in spreading The game, and making its practice a goal for new generations, because of its benefits on all levels: physical, mental, psychological and personal.