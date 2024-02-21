The show of the acclaimed salsa boat Kate Candela in Upper Neighborhoods It was abruptly interrupted last Monday after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the place. The incident, captured on video and widely spread on social media, shows the singer and the audience present in a state of panic, causing them to leave the event in search of safety.

In response to the events of that night, Candle He took to his Instagram account to express his feelings and thank his followers and concert attendees for their expressions of concern. With a tone of gratitude and reflection, the artist shared her perspective on the inherent risks of live performances and the importance of the safety of everyone involved.

Kate Candela ran away terrified from Barrios Altos in the middle of the show. Photo: ATV capture

What happened to Kate Candela?

During his performance in Upper Neighborhoodsa place known for its rich history and social complexity, Kate Candela was forced to stop her show and evacuate the venue along with her audience due to sounds of gunshots nearby. This event generated a wave of reactions on the networks, highlighting the quick response of the singer and her team to safeguard the well-being of everyone present.

“Week by week I arrive at different districts. And I am grateful to everyone who wants to have my show for their events. I also feel happy and grateful to the people who ask and wait for my presentation. at any time, to sing, dance and take photos as much as possible,” he said in his statement.

“I know that no one expects bad things to happen, Just like you, I leave home with the desire to make you dance and return home safely, but at the same time I know that risks will always exist anywhere. Thank God, my group and I are fine, and I hope everyone present at this show does too. Thank you to everyone who has cared about me,” she concluded.

What did Kate Candela study?

Before becoming a renowned figure in salsa, Kate Candela studied higher education in International Business management. This academic training has provided him with a solid foundation not only for his artistic career, but also in the management of his image and personal projects, which demonstrates his versatility and commitment to professional growth.

Kate Candela studied Administration. Photo: Kate Candela/Instagram See also Aaron Picasso loses communication with actors from "AFHS": "Maybe they have been forbidden to talk to me"

What were Kate Candela's first jobs?

Prior to his rise in the world of music, Kate Candela He explored various work facets that complemented his personal and professional development. Her time in different sectors, before shining in Son Tentación and later as a soloist, reflects the dedication and effort behind her current success. Although music has always been her passion, these previous experiences have enriched her artistic vision and sensitivity.

“I was one of the people who folded clothes in the shopping centers, but I had to escape from my house because my parents wouldn't let me. The second was in a well-known pharmaceutical laboratory and I saw everything related to administration, sales and marketing. After that, I worked as a quality inspector for a company that made electrical installations for the mines,” he explained Candle on some occasion.