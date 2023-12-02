Aksenov: Zelensky is lying about Crimea’s desire to return to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is lying when he claims that Crimeans are waiting for the peninsula to return to Kyiv’s control. The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, accused the Ukrainian leader of such deception on the radio. “Sputnik in Crimea”.

“Crimea is waiting for the captured Zelensky to be brought here, transported and shown. This is all populism, lies and lies,” said Aksenov.

The head of the republic stressed that Crimeans and guests of the region as part of Russia today are not in danger. A militia has been formed on the peninsula, which takes part in exercises, in particular practicing combat missions. According to Aksenov, if necessary, the group can be doubled in the shortest possible time.

“We are coherent, the law enforcement unit is very strong… In general, the entire system that has been built, including air defense, allows us to feel confident,” said the head of Crimea.

Earlier, Aksenov recalled the mood in Crimea during the Maidan. “A handful of nationalists brought Ukraine to its knees,” he said, noting that at that moment the Crimeans realized that Ukraine no longer existed.