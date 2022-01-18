?? Algeria has just lost to Equatorial Guinea. What does this mean? That, on the way to the world record for undefeated matches, there is only ARGENTINA left?

? Currently, the list is led by Italy, which reached 37. The team of Scaloni, Messi and company has 29. pic.twitter.com/MrePgnq68W

– Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) January 16, 2022