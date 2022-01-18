The Argentine team had a dream 2021. He was champion of the Copa América, winning the final against Brazil at the Maracana and breaking a long drought. Lionel Messi managed to win his first title and put an end to the curse he had been dragging.
In addition to the trophy, he qualified early for the 2022 World Cup and had excellent results. It has already gone 27 games without knowing defeat and today it became the National Team with the most undefeated Worldwide.
Algeria had that record, but his 35-match unbeaten run in the Africa Cup is over. The last champion of the tournament, was surprisingly defeated against Equatorial Guinea by 1-0 and was complicated in the group stage (he has only one point and will play on the last date against Ivory Coast).
When was the last time the Argentina team lost? You have to go to 2019, when the National Team fell against Brazil for the semifinals of the Cup America. That game was remembered by Lionel Messi’s statements after the match, complaining about arbitration decisions.
The best record of the Argentine team was with Basile as coach and in total there were 31 games without losing. Will the streak with Scaloni be overcome?
