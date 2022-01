Operators of the company hired by the owner of Bodeguita del Rincón, during the removal of the awning yesterday afternoon. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

They feel anything but supported by the Murcia City Council. They are responsible for catering establishments (bars and restaurants) in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood that, personally or through the merchants’ association, have decided to raise their voices to denounce what they describe as “persecution”, especially “taking into account