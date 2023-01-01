RIA Novosti: a woman in a car tried to enter the territory of the UN headquarters

A woman in a car tried several times to enter the territory of the headquarters of the United Nations (UN). This is reported RIA News with reference to the office of the official representative of the Secretary General of the organization.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 1st. “She failed, and there was no threat to the UN,” they said. According to him, the police arrived at the scene. The name and nationality of the woman are not specified.

At the same time, a source in the New York police, in a conversation with RIA Novosti, denied information from social networks about an attempt to ram the gates to the UN headquarters. At the same time, they specified that a 50-year-old woman was driving. “There was a 911 call for medical attention for this person. She was taken to a nearby hospital without any incident,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

