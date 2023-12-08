The patron saint of Totana, Santa Eulalia de Mérida, ‘The Saint’, as she is popularly known, was transported this Friday in a pilgrimage from her sanctuary in Sierra Espuña to the city. According to municipal sources, more than 13,000 devoted pilgrims from different parts of the Region accompanied her on her journey.

The pilgrimage started at nine in the morning. Minutes before the start the rain made a slight appearance, although it stopped at the start time. During the entire journey to the El Rulo area, the music of the rondallas did not stop for a moment, just as the mantellina, a locally made liquor based on brandy, honey and lemon, mitigated the cold morning. Before leaving, different neighbors made frying pans of flour crumbs in places in the area where the Sanctuary is located.

An hour before the arrival of La Santa, a veritable river of pilgrims flowed through the aforementioned area of ​​El Rulo. Upon her arrival, at twelve noon, neighbors with their red pilgrim scarves mixed with those who wore their best clothes to receive their Patroness. Another group of people, due to age or physical handicaps, were waiting for the image at the entrance to the city. This is the case of the mayor, Juan Pagán, who was seen on crutches after a recent surgical intervention.

Once the Brothers of Santa Eulalia arrived at the place, the Spanish anthem played by the Totana Musical Group sounded. After that moment, a loud and long fireworks, as well as the applause of those present, made the thousands of people who gathered at that moment vibrate.

After that break, the pilgrimage continued to the hermitage of San Roque, at the entrance to Totana, where it will remain until this Saturday, when it will be transferred to the parish of Santiago, in the heart of the urban center. It will be there where the Patroness will spend the patron saint festivities and Christmas, returning on January 7 again in a pilgrimage to her mountain sanctuary.

The Mayordomo of La Santa, Paco Miras, was elated with the large participation of pilgrims from Totana, neighboring Alhama and different parts of the Region of Murcia. “You can see her fervor and devotion for the martyr, since it is not only the Totaneros who accompany her, but also people from almost all regional corners,” he stated.

The tradition of the Totana pilgrimages



The official chronicler of Totana, Juan Cánovas Mulero, says that it was in the year 1257 when it is estimated that the devotion to Santa Eulalia de Mérida began, a connection that came with the knights of the Order of Santiago to these lands.

The descent of the Patron Saint took place for the first time in 1777, since bad weather, with the small glaciation of Europe, and poor communications, made it difficult for residents to approach Sierra Espuña to honor their patron saint.

Since then, every year the carving is taken down in a pilgrimage to Totana, after which it returns again in another pilgrimage to its sanctuary located in a spectacular place in Sierra Espuña.