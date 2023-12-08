Vantaa | Police on the deceased found under the car: The course of events is strange

There was a big police operation in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki on Friday morning. A deceased person was found under a car that had been driven into a bank on Ruukunketikkitie.

Vantaa In Myyrmäki, an abandoned car with a dead person under it was found on the roadside on Friday morning. The police caught up with the owner of the car at 1 pm on Friday. He is under arrest and being questioned, Crime Commissioner Rauno Jämsä He tells HS about the police in East Uusimaa.

Earlier, the police have said that at this stage it cannot be ruled out that the events were intentional. According to Jämsä, the suspicion of intentionality still exists.

“There is no screen yet. But it’s rare if you get into a traffic accident, leave your car at the scene and leave,” Jämsä said on Friday afternoon.

The owner of the car is the same age as the person found dead, a man of around 20 years old. The owner is from the capital region.

According to Jämsä, it is not yet known how the victim got hit by the car. However, there is a suspicion of a crime. Mild options are aggravated endangering traffic and aggravated manslaughter. In a more serious case, the crime title could be, for example, murder.

“The idea at this stage is whether the act was intentional, and when you left, why did you leave?” Jämsä says.

Jämsä says that the investigation will proceed in such a way that the worst option, i.e. intentionality, will be investigated first. According to Jämsä, the course of events after the car has been wrecked is at least strange.

“The police arrive and find the car empty, and there is a deceased person under the car. The car has been abandoned, the keys have been taken out of the ignition, the doors have been closed, the car has been left and the keys have been taken with it. Have you tried to play it safe?”

“Have you been drunk?” Jämsä ponders.

According to Jämsä, the owner of the car who was interviewed had not yet opened the incident to the police on Friday afternoon so that the matter would have been clarified. When the police came to the scene the night before Friday, they found indications of something other than an accident.

“If you have an accident, I guess you call a tow truck, and you don’t leave the car in the bank. At least the idea here is that there is a drunk driver who flees the scene. When a deceased person is found under the car, the thought naturally starts galloping.”

I’m stumped according to the car’s owner, on Friday afternoon, he had not yet answered the question of whether he had been driving his car when the accident occurred. According to Jämsä, the owner of the car will remain in custody until at least Monday, when the police must present the suspect for arrest.