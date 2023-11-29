SK: a man was arrested in Moscow for attempting to blow up a railway tank

In Moscow, a terrorist attack at a railway station was prevented. The suspect allegedly wanted to blow up a tank containing fuel and lubricants.

The foiled terrorist attack attempt became known on November 29. Capital investigators reported that they had opened a criminal case under articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on preparation to commit a terrorist attack and attempted illegal production of an explosive device.

The detainee was given parts for a bomb and promised to be taken to Ukraine

A 40-year-old man has been identified as a suspect in an attempt to commit a terrorist attack. The investigation reported that this month he received an assignment from an “unidentified accomplice” to carry out a terrorist attack for money. In one of the forest parks in Moscow, he took explosives to make an improvised explosive device (IED).

Later, he arrived on one of the streets of the South-Western administrative district of the capital to pick up a detonator for a bomb, after which he was detained by FSB officers. Both places with parts for the IED were designated to him in advance.

SK published a video in which the suspect says in a calm voice that he tried to blow up a train with fuel and lubricants at a railway station using an IED. In response to a question about what kind of reward the security officers promised him, he replied that “they promised to take him to the territory of Ukraine, but this never happened.” The video also shows wires likely used in IEDs and an explosive mixture in the form of a gray powder.

The person involved in the case was charged. In addition, he was arrested as a preventive measure. Investigators added that they are identifying accomplices in the crime.

The name and profession of the suspect have been revealed

The Mash Telegram channel published information about the suspect. It is alleged that the detainee is a painter and plasterer Oleg Vengryzhanovsky. According to the channel, the attempted terrorist attack took place in Mytishchi, and not in Moscow. Mash added that in Ukraine, where his actions were allegedly directed, they also promised to give him citizenship.

In the summer, a terrorist attack on a gas pipeline was prevented in Moscow

In July 2023, a 17-year-old Russian was detained in Moscow for preparing a terrorist attack on a gas pipeline. It was alleged that last winter the teenager purchased components for the manufacture of explosives, carefully studied the methods and procedures for making IEDs and maps of the location of gas pipeline network facilities in the capital region, choosing a suitable target. A criminal case was opened and the teenager was arrested.