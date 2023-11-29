Milan, almost eliminated from the Champions League after the defeat against Borussia Dortmund

Milan is one step away from elimination from the Champions League. The Rossoneri must first of all apologize for the mistakes made: with Newcastle at San Siro they dominated but failed to score (and it was 0-0), on the Borussia Dortmund pitch it was a balanced match but even in that case they did not materialize very favorable scoring opportunities and in the return match played in the last few hours at San Siro against the yellow and black they had defensive naivety (starting with the penalty for a foul by Calabria) and missed a penalty at 0-0 (by Giroud) which could have changed the fate of the match and of the Rossoneri’s Champions League (without forgetting the missed header by Calabria at 1-1 at the end of the first half from a very favorable position).

Milan, (almost) out of the Champions League: condemned by the penalty for PSG against Newcastle. Lineker: “Ridiculous penalty”. Shearer: “Shameful decision”

However, having finished listing Milan’s faults, a look at what happened on Tuesday evening during PSG-Newcastle is a must. LLuis Enrique’s team drew 1-1 with a penalty from Mbappe in the 98th minute. A spot kick that infuriated the English: “The regulation is clear, that touch of the hand (by Livramento ed.) is not a foul” write the British media, for the episode on which the referee Marciniak with the green light of the VAR awarded the penalty. Former Newcastle centre-forward Alan Shearer was very harsh: “A magnificent performance by all the players should not be ruined by a shameful decision,” he wrote on social media. Gary Lineker asked: “How on earth is a penalty possible for PSG? Ridiculous.”

Newcastle fury for penalty awarded to PSG, VAR Kwiatkowski removed from Real Sociedad-Salzburg

Meanwhile, VAR referee Tomasz Kwiatkowski has been removed from the same position for the match between Real Sociedad and Salzburg in the Champions League (in Inter’s group). Kwiatkowski paid for the storm that broke out: a dubious foul, complete with a VAR warning from Marciniak who was not convinced by his fellow countryman.

Milan qualified for the Champions League if…

And here we return to ache which tested not only Newcastle, but also Milan for the penalty awarded in the 96th minute of the match between PSG and Magpies. In light of the 1-1 draw in Paris, the Rossoneri will be forced to win in England in two weeks, but at the same time hope that Borussia Dortmund beats PSG (the Germans only need a draw to win the group). In fact, in the event of a draw by Mbappè and co, the Rossoneri would arrive on equal points, but would be third on goal difference in direct comparisons, ending up in the Europa League.

Milan, what would have changed without the penalty in PSG-Newcastle

If the penalty against PSG had not been awarded and Newcastle had won in ParisMilan by winning on the Magpies’ pitch would have overtaken the English team in the standings and at the same time forced PSG to win away against Borussia Dortmund.

Subscribe to the newsletter

