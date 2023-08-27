Sunday, August 27, 2023, 6:20 p.m.



| Updated 18:42h.

A ship that was sailing from Valencia to Ibiza, with a total of 750 passengers on board, collided this Sunday with the pier in the port of Ibiza, due to the storm that affects the Balearic Islands.

As reported by the Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) to Europa Press, the incident occurred after 12:00, when a passenger boat, with 750 people on board, covering the route between Valencia and Ibiza, the ‘Ciudad de Mahón ‘, from the Grimaldi shipping company, has collided with the pier in the port of Ibiza, while carrying out the docking maneuver, due to the wind.

After the collision, the ship has corrected the maneuver and has docked at another dock, the Botafoc Ibiza Marina, disembarking all the passengers and their vehicles.

As a consequence of the collision, the ship has suffered a leak in the side, in the hull. For this reason, the Maritime Captaincy prevents you from sailing. Faced with this situation, the passengers who were going to do the route in reverse, from Ibiza to Valencia, have not been able to board the ‘Ciudad de Mahón’ and are waiting at the Botafoc Ibiza Marina Maritime Station for a new boat that will take them to your destination.

Until this happens, predictably this afternoon, the Grimaldi company will provide food and drinks to the passengers who have been left on the ground due to the incident that occurred due to the storm. Specifically, it is expected that passengers who have not been able to take their ship to Valencia, do so at 6:30 p.m. on this day. The shipping company has arranged for the ship ‘Ciudad de Palma’, also owned by Grimaldi, to pick them up in Ibiza, deviating from its usual route to Barcelona.