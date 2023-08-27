Video: Erling Haaland, victim of a misfit who entered the pitch

The defending champion Manchester City they beat with difficulties 2-1 in their visit to the newly promoted Sheffield United, this Sunday, with a late goal from Rodri that allows him to finish the third day of Premier League as a solo leader.

The public of Bramall Lane He attended an exciting end of the game with several script twists.

Jayden Boglewho came on from the bench, equalized for the locals with five minutes to go (85, 1-1) but the Spanish Rodri returned the lead to the European champions three minutes later (88, 2-1).

The Citizens clearly dominated the game but lacked efficiency, even Erling Haaland, who sent a penalty to the post (37). The Norwegian made up for it later, scoring the first goal of the match (63, 1-0).

Surprise!

After the defeat of Brighton (3-1 vs. Westham) and Arsenal’s draw (2-2 against Fulham) on their courts on Saturday, Manchester City is the only team that has won all three games played and stands out with nine points in the lead.

Haaland scored and a fan unexpectedly jumped onto the pitch from the stands.

The fan looked for the Norwegian and jumped on him, as was recorded in the video. (Video: brutal accident of soccer players who were close to death)