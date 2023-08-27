Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Erling Haaland, victim of a misfit who entered the pitch

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Erling Haaland, victim of a misfit who entered the pitch

Close


Close

erling haaland

Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland.

It happened in the Manchester City vs. Sheffield United.

The defending champion Manchester City they beat with difficulties 2-1 in their visit to the newly promoted Sheffield United, this Sunday, with a late goal from Rodri that allows him to finish the third day of Premier League as a solo leader.

See also  Silvio Berlusconi: the man who changed Italy's football dies

The public of Bramall Lane He attended an exciting end of the game with several script twists.

(Cyclist dies hit by tractor-trailer in Cajicá: this is what is known about the accident)
(Gerard Piqué does not change: reasons why Clara Chía Marti ‘stops traffic’)

Jayden Boglewho came on from the bench, equalized for the locals with five minutes to go (85, 1-1) but the Spanish Rodri returned the lead to the European champions three minutes later (88, 2-1).

The Citizens clearly dominated the game but lacked efficiency, even Erling Haaland, who sent a penalty to the post (37). The Norwegian made up for it later, scoring the first goal of the match (63, 1-0).

Surprise!

After the defeat of Brighton (3-1 vs. Westham) and Arsenal’s draw (2-2 against Fulham) on their courts on Saturday, Manchester City is the only team that has won all three games played and stands out with nine points in the lead.

Haaland scored and a fan unexpectedly jumped onto the pitch from the stands.

The fan looked for the Norwegian and jumped on him, as was recorded in the video. (Video: brutal accident of soccer players who were close to death)

See also  Brazil wants to regulate Artificial Intelligence: keys to the proposed bill

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Erling #Haaland #victim #misfit #entered #pitch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Baldur’s Gate 3 “feels so alive” because it used mo-cap and 248 actors to bring its characters to life

Baldur's Gate 3 "feels so alive" because it used mo-cap and 248 actors to bring its characters to life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result