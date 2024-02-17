We are going shopping on Marktplaats for a plug-in hybrid.

A plug-in hybrid, according to some, the worst of both worlds, but in some ways also the best of both worlds. You can drive (largely) electrically in the city, but trips to distant places are also no problem.

Today we will take a look at what is available in terms of plug-in hybrid used cars on Marktplaats. This is now possible, because Marktplaats has expanded the search function so that you can also filter by plug-in hybrids. We have given ourselves a budget of 25 grand, so that we can shop for a relatively recent PHEV.

If you buy a plug-in hybrid for the low road tax, it is good to know that you will not be able to enjoy it for very long. The half rate only applies this year, from 2025 you will simply pay the full price. Anyway, this year's advantage is still a bonus.

We now move on to three plug-in hybrids that we found on Marktplaats for €25,000.

2022 – 96,311 km – €22,945

There are three reasons why this suggestion came from. Indeed, from our editor-in-chief. You have to love it, but the Lynk & Co 01 is not a bad deal in itself. It is one of the newest PHEVs that you can get within this budget, and it is a lot cheaper than a comparable XC40 (although it probably depreciates faster). Another advantage compared to the Volvo: you have a greater electric range of up to 69 km. That's very nice for the money. Of course, you are not unique with a Lynk & Co 01, because there are thousands of copies still driving around in exactly the same version.

2016 – 102,628 km – €24,950

Do you really want to drive premium? Then you can, for example, go for the BMW 330e of the previous generation. This gives you a PHEV with excellent driving characteristics and a timeless design. A hybrid can also be fun, right? This copy that we found on Marktplaats is also very nicely designed, in dark blue with a brown Individual interior and M Sport package. In short: delicious bake. Is it also the best PHEV you can buy for this money? Not that. The 330e is a plug-in hybrid of the previous generation, with a 7.6 kWh battery and an electric range that is not much.

2017 – 72,027 km – €24,495

Before you think that we accidentally checked blue: it is purely a coincidence that all three cars are dark blue (even though we did avoid cars without a color). The final candidate is the Golf GTE. An excellent car, as long as you don't expect a Golf GTI. This gives you a used car that is very economical, but also nice and smooth. With a budget of 25 grand you can pick out a very nice example, like this dark blue one with 72,000 km on the clock.

This article A second-hand PHEV for 25k, what is there to choose? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#secondhand #PHEV #25k #choose