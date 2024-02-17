2024 is a very important year for the series of monster hunter, since it is celebrating its 20th anniversary. While the next main installment in the series is far from reaching our hands, Capcom has revealed a collaboration with Puma, something that will excite all fans of the series.

Through their social networks, a collaboration between Monster Hunter and Puma, the famous clothing brand, has been confirmed. Unfortunately, At the moment there is no clear information about the type of products that will be presented to us here. This is what was said about it:

“To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, a collaboration with global sports brand Puma is in the works. The Puma x Monster Hunter collection will launch in the 2024 season. We plan to launch a series of collaborative products with freshly drawn illustrations; Let's wait for more information about the release date and other details.”

In this way, it is expected that, throughout 2024, more information about this collaboration, and all the products that will comprise it, will be released. Considering that we are talking about Puma, It is very likely that we will see tennis shoes and some clothing items with the logo of the series, as silhouettes of some of the franchise's most iconic monsters.

We can only wait for more information to come to light. On related topics, you can check the disclosure of the following Monster Hunter Wilds here. Likewise, Capcom has shared more information about the future of the series.

Editor's Note:

Can't wait to play Monster Hunter Wilds. After playing Rise, I became a fan of the series, and I already want to see what the next step will be for Capcom. In the meantime, the only thing to do is wait for this Puma collection to become available.

Via: VGC