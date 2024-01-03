'Turing's dream' is the new mural that premiered in Los Alcazares, it managed to be the third most voted mural during the month of December through the Street Art Cities platform and now aspires to be the Best Graffiti in the World 2023.

This is the latest work created by the cultural association 'La Compañía de Mario' in Los Alcázares and is located between Durango and Marqués de Ordoño streets. Behind this work of art, which invites us to reflect on Artificial Intelligence, are five urban artists from the Region of Murcia: Karim (Hamgeo), Isaac García (Unoaisaac), José Luis Escudero (Goyo 203), Willy Arenas (Dr .Love) and Jesús Lorente Andrade (La Sombra).

The Street Art Cities platform, which since 2016 has created a map with the best urban art in the world, opened the voting period to find the Best Graffiti in the World of 2023 and 'Turing's Dream' is among the nominees, which places to Los Alcázares on the world map of urban art and it remains to be seen if it can become the winner.

“It is a true honor that a wall from Alcazares is among the best murals in the world and it would be a dream if it became the most voted on the entire planet,” explained the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera.

How to vote



To ensure that 'Turing's Dream' in Los Alcázares becomes the best piece in the world in 2023, 'La Compañía de Mario' and the Los Alcázares City Council ask for the collaboration of the residents of the municipality so that, with their vote , help to achieve it.

Those who want to do it just have to enter the link Best of 2023 – Street Art Citiesclick on 'Cast your vote now', select the LACMD mural in Los Alcázares, and enter your email to confirm your vote.

In this way, 'Turing's Dream' by 'La Compañía de Mario' could become the best mural in the world in 2023 and Los Alcázares could become a reference place for lovers and followers of urban art.