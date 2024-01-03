Microsoft has announced the new games for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC which will enrich the ranks of PC and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January 2024. The list includes some high-profile names, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and the remake of Resident Evil 2let's see it in full:
- Close to the Sun – Cloud, console and PC – January 3
- Hell Let Loose – Cloud, console and PC – January 4th
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Cloud, console and PC – January 9
- Figment – Cloud, console and PC – January 9th
- Super Mega Baseball 4 – Cloud, console and PC via EA Play – January 11
- We Happy Few – Cloud, console and PC – January 11th
- Resident Evil 2 – Cloud, console and PC – January 16
- Those Who Remain – Cloud, console and PC – January 16th
Games that will soon be leaving Game Pass
Through the official Xbox website, Microsoft has also confirmed the list of games coming out of Game Pass in the next few days which had previously appeared on the service's app, which we report below:
- GTA 5 – Cloud and console – January 5th
- Garden Story – Cloud, console and PC – January 15th
- MotoGP 22 – Cloud, console and PC – 15 January
- Persona 4 Golden – Cloud, console and PC – January 15th
- Persona 3 Portable – Cloud, console and PC – January 15th
Updating
#Xbox #Game #Pass #games #January #announced
Leave a Reply