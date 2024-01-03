Microsoft has announced the new games for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC which will enrich the ranks of PC and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of January 2024. The list includes some high-profile names, such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and the remake of Resident Evil 2let's see it in full:

Close to the Sun – Cloud, console and PC – January 3

Hell Let Loose – Cloud, console and PC – January 4th

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Cloud, console and PC – January 9

Figment – Cloud, console and PC – January 9th

Super Mega Baseball 4 – Cloud, console and PC via EA Play – January 11

We Happy Few – Cloud, console and PC – January 11th

Resident Evil 2 – Cloud, console and PC – January 16

Those Who Remain – Cloud, console and PC – January 16th