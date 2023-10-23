A National Police station in Malaga, in an archive image. MALAGA NATIONAL POLICE

The National Police has stopped in Estepona (Málaga) to a 37-year-old man who allegedly tried to burn alive his partner and her minor daughter. According to initial investigations, the suspect knew of the woman’s intentions to end a two-year relationship. Afterwards, he doused the woman and the girl with gasoline and set fire to the house where they were, but the two managed to leave the building unharmed. The judicial authority has ordered the imprisonment of the aggressor, who had numerous records of sexist violence.

According to the investigators’ story, after soaking them in fuel and pouring the same substance inside the home with them inside, the investigator threw a cigarette butt that set it on fire, although the victims managed to escape from the building unharmed, being helped outside by the neighbors. and acting police officers, the National Police indicated in a statement.

It was a call to 091 from the National Police that alerted of an episode of gender violence in the Malaga town of Estepona. Agents from the Citizen Assistance Group were commissioned there, locating two women soaked in gasoline outside their home.

The event was triggered when the woman informed her partner of her intention to end the relationship that both had had for two years. The aggressor reacted by hitting the woman and, after her, dousing her and her daughter with fuel and setting the house on fire with a cigarette.

Given the events, the patrol proceeded to arrest the man and requested both the presence of the fire extinguishing services and the officials of the Family and Women Care Unit (UFAM) of the Estepona Local Police Station, in order to that the victims were assisted by specialist personnel.

The injured parties, who were able to leave the house before being hit by the fire, were accompanied by UFAM agents to a medical center, to later file the corresponding complaint and be transferred to a shelter.

The person under investigation, who had numerous records of similar events, was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of abuse in the family environment. The court has ordered his imprisonment.

The method used by the aggressor is reminiscent of the case of Ana Orantes, who 25 years ago denounced on Andalusian public television the 40 years of abuse she experienced with her ex-husband and, later, was burned alive by him. Orantes’ story awakened a social conscience and a public debate that did not exist until then. Hundreds of thousands of women saw themselves recognized in it. She was given a first name: domestic violence. Months after the murder, in 1999, a reform was made to the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Law that introduced the ex officio prosecution of mistreatment (without a complaint from the victim), psychological violence as a crime and restraining orders.

Telephone 016 assists victims of sexist violence, their families and those around them 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 53 different languages. The number is not registered on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact via email [email protected] and by WhatsApp at the number 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police telephone numbers (091) and the Civil Guard (062). And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.