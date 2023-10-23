The young woman is hospitalized in a coma after suffering an alleged altercation with the authorities for not wearing the Islamic veil in the subway. Tehran is located near the “brain death”Iranian media reported this Sunday.

(See also: 16-year-old girl in intensive care after being attacked for not wearing a veil in Iran)

“Unfortunately, the state of health of Armita Garavand It is not promising and his brain death seems certain despite the efforts of the medical staff,” reported media outlets such as IRNA and Tasnim.

Garavand, 16, has been hospitalized in a coma since the beginning of the month after suffering an alleged altercation with the capital’s metro authorities for not wearing the Islamic veil.according to complaints from the Oslo-based Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw.

The official IRNA agency has denied the accusations and repeatedly stated that the young woman fainted due to a drop in blood pressure, which caused her to fall in which she hit her head on the ground.

Security images released by IRNA show how Garavand and two friends enter one of the capital’s subway cars. and then two of them come out charging the third.

Amnesty International, however, stated that the video has been manipulated with frame acceleration in four sections and there are gaps of more than three minutes in the recording made public.

Event similar to that of Amini

The event is similar to that of the young Mahsa Aminiwho died a little over a year ago after being detained by the so-called morality police for not wearing the Islamic veil properly, a death that authorities attributed to natural causes.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have spread throughout the world.

His death sparked strong protests that for months called for an end to the Islamic Republic and they only disappeared after a repression that caused 500 deaths, the arrest of at least 22,000 people and in which seven protesters were executed, one of them in public.

The first anniversary of Amini’s death was commemorated on September 16 amid strong repression and a huge deployment of security forces, and only timid protests occurred.

Three days ago, the European Parliament awarded the Sakharov Prize for freedom of conscience to Amini and the “Women, Life and Freedom” movement.

In recent months, the Iranian Government has been trying to reimpose the use of the veil, with the presence of patrols in the streets, the denial of services and the approval of a law that toughens punishments for not covering one’s hair.

The disclosure of Armita Garavand’s almost certain brain death coincides with the decision of an Iranian revolutionary court to convict journalists Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadiwhich revealed the case of Mahsa Amini, 13 and 12 years in prison respectively for cooperation with the “hostile” United States Government, and two other crimes.

