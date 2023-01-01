The legal advisor, citizen Fatima Al Ali, confirmed to «Emirates Today» that her contact with juveniles accused in cases and crimes, through her role as a lawyer on their behalf, made her realize the importance of launching community, institutional and individual initiatives, to help children in the early stages of life, to avoid behavior They consider it normal, or “frivolous,” and do not know that it amounts to crimes, such as belittling others on social media, insulting them, or bullying them.

Al Ali joined community institutions that educate juveniles, including the “Juvenile Awareness and Care Association”, which dedicates a program to treat disturbed behavior for school students, and seeks to reach the largest possible segment of them.

She said that the most prominent reasons for juvenile delinquency are the accompaniment of people older than him, the absence of family supervision, the weak religious and social motives, in addition to the lack of sufficient knowledge of the laws.

And she stressed the need to volunteer to spread legal culture among students, and to familiarize them with the circumstances of crimes and violations committed by juveniles of their same age group, as well as introducing them to the real reasons that prompted them to commit these crimes, pointing to her relentless pursuit of radical solutions to any phenomenon or societal problem related to juveniles. She said that the cases in which she was representing an event before the court did not pass her without leaving a trace on herself.

She explained, “I was performing my legal job until the end, but the case took up a large part of my thinking about the fate of the juvenile, and made me feel the need to follow him up even after the end of his sentence or the verdict against him.”

She said that she concluded that “the majority of the defendants in juvenile cases do not have sufficient knowledge of the laws,” and that they “commit big mistakes, as a result of their drifting behind the friendships of people older than them, due to the lack of interest of their families in them, and the failure to instill the main deterrent in them during their various stages of upbringing. It is the religious deterrent ».

She indicated that she had been searching for appropriate ways to educate them, and protect them from falling into any crime that would cause them a social stigma, or end their aspirations and hopes that they had drawn for their future. And she believed that the best way to achieve this goal was to start volunteering through the Mothers’ Council in schools, where she organized lectures and workshops for students, who showed great interest and interaction that she did not expect.

She stated that she was interested in clarifying the impact and seriousness of committing crimes on the juvenile, his family and society, and showed those affected by these crimes, pointing out that the stage of adolescence represents a turning point in the life of its owner, given the high emotionality that the teenager suffers from and the overlapping feelings that are normal as a result of the physical and psychological changes that drive him To try anything, or to take action without thinking about the consequences.

She emphasized that she noticed that a number of families neglected the importance of strengthening the religious faith of the juvenile and educating him with the teachings of religion and the customs of society, pointing out that strengthening the conscience is the educational nucleus around which a good family must build the personality of the children. She stated that the absence of this nucleus represents the hidden reason for juveniles to commit crimes. It also reported that technological development has facilitated adolescents’ access to everything that is going around themselves without any real deterrent coming from them. Al Ali affirmed her endeavor to work on a larger scale to achieve her societal goals.

She said that the results she expects through her awareness work is to find the real causes of juvenile crime, and to address them by developing their skills and helping them use their time for their benefit.

Event stories

The legal advisor, Fatima Al Ali, said that she discovered that the students are thirsty for awareness, which includes stories of juveniles who committed various crimes, and to know what happened to their fate.

The students’ families also showed an effective response to the topics raised, so that some of them suggested that they focus on behaviors that worry them, with the aim of helping them correct their children, such as bullying, using social media in the right ways, and avoiding insulting or belittling others on social media, and other behaviors. Which the juvenile finds “trivial”, and he does not know that it may be a reason for him standing before the court.

• “The adolescence stage represents a turning point in the life of the juvenile, due to the high emotionality as a result of the physical and psychological changes.”