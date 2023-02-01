Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a “second launch” of PlayStation 5 with the Live from PS5 campaign, and for the occasion a five-meter-high console has appeared in the center of Rome, in Largo dei Lombardi. The faithful reproduction of the PS5 took more than 30 days of work and employed a team of 25 people to create the faithful reproduction of the PS5. The structure was built with a green footprint, thanks to the use of zero-impact and fully recyclable materials (such as polystyrene, metal and metamark), water-based paints and solar panels. Furthermore, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has announced the contest PS5 Reporter for a day: from today, January 31, and until February 19, it will be possible to upload a video, an audio or a short text of a “news” on the PlayStation 5 world phenomena that are “manifesting” in one’s own city.