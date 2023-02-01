The Technical School Support Foundation (Faetec), an agency linked to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (Secti) of the State of Rio de Janeiro, announced 23,163 vacancies for free Professional Qualification courses. Entries are open and must be made by February 6th, exclusively through the institution.

The minimum age to apply for one of the vacancies is 15 to 18 years old, depending on each course. The selection process will be through a draw on February 7th. The deadline for registration of selected candidates will be between the 8th and the 13th of February. The courses last for 20 weeks, starting on February 27th.

There are 80 units belonging to the network with vacancies in about 170 options for professional courses, among the areas of beauty, cooking, electrical, languages, industry, information technology, music and sports. Of the total vacancies, 4,680 are in the distance learning modality, in partnership with the Foundation Center for Science and Higher Distance Education of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cecierj). To apply, the candidate must access the link.

Among the face-to-face courses, the following stand out: Administrative Assistant; Computer operator; English; Advanced Excel with VBA; Hair stylist; Basic Spanish; Manicure and Pedicure; Massage therapist; Low Voltage Building Installer Electrician and Computer Assembler and Repairer. The announcement also brings new professional qualification options, such as Data Science Assistant, Cadista Designer, Eyebrow Designer and Trancista.

For the EaD format, there are some novelties in the course catalog such as: Sustainability and Innovation Agent; Storekeeper; Administrative assistant; Accounting Assistant; Logistics and Transport Assistant; Personal Assistant; Financial assistant; Data Science Assistant; Occupational Safety Manager; Introduction to Mathematics for Business; Electronic Spreadsheets – from Basic to Advanced and Receptionist.