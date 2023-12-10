For those looking to delight in the gastronomic excellence of pizza in the state of floridaGainesville emerges as an unrivaled culinary destination. According to the distinguished selection of Taste of Home, Satchel’s Pizza recognized as the best place to eat pizza in the state and one of the best in the United States.

The recognition highlights the customization that can be given to each slice, since for only 65 cents you can choose from more than a dozen ingredients to eat it however you like. From the classics, like bacon, extra cheese, ham, to ricotta cheese, broccoli and anchovies, creating a unique experience for pizza lovers.

Where is the pizzeria in Florida?

Located at 1800 Northeast 23rd Avenue, just minutes from the University of Florida, Satchel’s Pizza stands since its foundation as a reference in the art of pizza preparation, fusing innovation, good flavor and a good atmosphere.

The report of Taste of Homewhich encompasses prominent establishments throughout the United States, introduces Satchel’s Pizza as the choice for pizza lovers in Florida. The option to enjoy a personalized slice at this establishment is presented as a unique opportunity to experience a combination of creativity.

But that’s not all, since in this place you can also accompany your food with live music, since this establishment has the presence of groups that liven up dinner with blues and jazz especially. It also has works of art displayed on its walls, and a brand souvenir shop.

The Florida pizzeria menu Photo: Instagram @satchelspizza

The diners’ reviews highlight the atmosphere that is felt in this place, in addition to mentioning that there is a play area for children, which makes everyone enjoy their trip to the restaurant.