Data is responsible for ⅓ of the sector’s revenue; improvement in economic indicators increased store owners’ expectations

Shopkeepers in the city of Rio de Janeiro are excited about sales for Christmas, the biggest commemorative date for commerce. According to research by CDLRio (Rio de Janeiro Store Directors Club) and SindilojasRio (Rio de Janeiro Commerce Stores Union), traders’ expectations are for a 6% increase in sales for the date, responsible for around ⅓ of the sector’s annual revenue.

For the president of CDLRio and SindilojasRio, Aldo Gonçalves, the increase in Christmas sales estimated by store owners is a reflection of the atmosphere that the date inspires. In addition, there is the performance of the economy and the results of economic indicators that impact the activity.

“The drop in the unemployment rate, which in the 1st quarter was 8.8%, fell to 7.7%, with around 100 million people employed, a number that tends to grow”the president exemplified as one of the reasons for the increase in sales.

The behavior of inflation, which for him is “domesticated”, It also influences optimism. According to Gonçalves, in the industry area, producer prices registered deflation (-5.43%) in the first 9 months of this year. He highlighted that consumer inflation follows a downward trend without the effects of the pandemic and with balanced markets.

“In the accumulated until October it reached 3.75%, while in the same period of 2022 it was higher (4.70%). As the indicators are better in 2023 and the chances of the Brazilian economy repeating the growth rate of 2022 are still good, trade benefits”he stated.

“It is the economy in harmonious development that supports the cycles of production, employment, consumption and social progress. No different formula is known”he declared.

Attractions

To attract consumers, commerce presents several alternatives for shopping such as promotions, promotional kits, sales and sweepstakes. Another strategy is to offer discounts, easy payment plans and gifts, in addition to launching new products and expanding the variety of merchandise.

“Retailers believe that the best-selling gifts at Christmas will be clothes, footwear, toys, bags and accessories, cell phones, perfumery, beauty and jewelry”indicated the research.

The average price of gifts per person should be R$200, as indicated by 59% of those interviewed. Customers’ payment preference is credit card, followed by debit card, pix and cash in cash payments. The survey on expectations for Christmas interviewed 350 store owners in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In an attempt to increase sales, most traders (60%) want to open stores on Sundays in December and extend opening hours. To this end, 68% of street retailers intend to increase security with support teams and improve monitoring with cameras, according to the survey.

With information from Brazil Agency