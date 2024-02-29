Ministry of Emergency Situations: a wooden pavilion caught fire in Gorky Park in Moscow, the fire was extinguished

A wooden pavilion caught fire in Gorky Park in central Moscow. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the capital's head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

The fire occurred on the night of Friday, March 1. The fire was contained and the fire was soon extinguished. There were no reports of casualties to emergency services.