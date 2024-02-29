













Solo Leveling It is the new dark shonen that has all otakus delighted. The installment adapted to anime by A-1 Pictures and distributed by Aniplex is a success, keep reading to see the preview of chapter 8.

Chapter number 8 of Solo Leveling will arrive on March 2, 2024, Prior to that, the successful series launched a special installment numbered 7.5 that was responsible for recapitulating the most important events we have seen so far.

The images that were released from the new chapter will leave us thinking. Check them out below:

The Fans are already very interested in knowing what will happen in the new chapter and it seems that we will have new faces or at least, other expressions.

And you, are you ready for the new episode of Solo Leveling? Remember that you can watch it through Crunchyroll.

What is Solo Leveling all about? Where can I read Solo Leveling for free?

Solo Leveling follows the story of Jinwoo, a young man who lives in a particular world, in which dungeons began to appear that can let wild monsters out if the spaces are not conquered.

This modern world that is slowly starting to resemble an RPG, was pressed with unexpected dungeons, but also blessed with heroes. The abilities they acquire are random and people are unable to change the levels of it.

Jinwoo is the weakest hunter in the world, however, a traumatic experience could turn him into a unique being, who has the possibility of changing for the better.

You can read Solo Leveling for free herethrough the Webnovel platform, however, delivery is only available in English.

