A dozen neighborhood groups and associations held the 'Third March for the Rights of the Mar Menor' this Saturday. The mobilization started from the old Los Arcos hospital and ended at the Barnuevo esplanade, in Santiago de la Ribera.

The organizers explained that the objective of the demonstration is to demand that the institutions implement the necessary measures to reduce the impacts that continue to exist on the Mar Menor, despite the fact that regulatory improvements have been achieved in the last year.

In this sense, they demand that institutions implement measures for its protection and conservation, as stated in Law 19/22 of September 30, which provides legal personality to the lagoon and its basin; or what is the same, “that governments comply with current legislation.” They ask the Regional Government to act according to its responsibilities, and also urge the rest of the administrations to coordinate so that the recovery of the Mar Menor soon becomes a reality and serves as a reference for other ecosystems in danger. The explanatory march of the projects “destructive to the Mar Menor that the San Javier City Council wants to promote” was called by groups such as Banderas Negras, Huerta Viva, Pacto por el Mar Menor, SOS Mar Menor and the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Cartagena and Comarca, among other organizations. See also The ten of 2021 «We have been in force for almost 2 years of the law that recognizes the legal personality of the Mar Menor and its basin. An ILP that came forward thanks to the commitment and love of many people who believe in the rights of nature. Let's continue protecting the rights of this lagoon that deserves to stay alive,” they state in the manifesto.

