Brad Binder was a rookie highly anticipated when he made his MotoGP debut in 2020 with the official KTM team, having won the Moto3 title in 2026 and arriving in the premier class as vice-champion of the Moto2 world in 2019. The South African has shown he has the pace for the podium since the first race , in Jerez in July 2020, and then took his first victory with KTM just three races later, in Brno.

However, Binder considers that things were easier for him as a rookie than they are now for the new guys coming in: “I remember arriving in MotoGP and struggling at the first test. Then, in the first race I thought 'I'm super-fast'. And I ended up falling a lot. But I remember riding around, always having the feeling that I could outdo others, that I did fun things. Then you realize they're actually saving tires or something.”

“You can have surprises along the way. But I think at the beginning it's always exciting to race against the drivers you admired. I really liked it, it was fantastic. Of course, now I think it's more difficult than when I signed up, that's for sure. But it's very beautiful and it's definitely an adventure”, continues the South African.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: KTM Images

These comments are the consequence of Binder's praise for his brand mate Pedro Acosta, debuting in MotoGP with KTM. The Spaniard achieved his first podium in the premier class just a week ago, at his second career Grand Prix, in Portugal. Acosta is already considered a potential generational talent and Binder highlights that what the 19-year-old Spaniard is doing on the RC16 is “really special”.

“I'll tell you, when he overtook me he was going fast,” comments Binder. “He's really special. When you watch him ride you understand how good he is. The way he can control the bike and maintain great speed through corners and take it back well. He's a real champion, so hats off to him. He really deserves the podium”.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

Although the emergence of a leading rookie may dent the egos of established riders, Binder sees the collaboration with Acosta as a good opportunity for himself and the KTM project: “I believe one of my greatest fortunes as a rider is that of having always had teammates who pushed me. I have always had strong neighbors in the garage, this can be seen as a blessing or a curse. But for me it has always been a good thing. So, I believe that together we can continue to push and try to carry this project forward.”