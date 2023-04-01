Essam Al Sayed (Al Ain)

The horses of the Al-Ajban stables, under the supervision of Abdullah Al-Hammadi, and the leadership of the Omani knight, Al-Mutassim Al-Balushi, scored a remarkable “double” in the thirteenth and penultimate race of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, which was held on Friday, and consisted of seven runs, with the participation of about 100 purebred and Arabian horses. The prizes for the ceremony amounted to 530 thousand dirhams.

The first victory came to Al-Ajban Stables, via “Goshok”, who snatched a hard victory by a header from the clutches of his runner-up “Sulb” in the second half for a distance of 2000 meters for the title of the Al-Khabisi race, recording 2:21:39 minutes.

The second victory came for the famous “phosphorescent shirt” of Al-Ajban Stables, through the filly “Unbridaled” in the third round for a distance of 1600 meters, for the title of the Sad race for fillies and mares, and the daughter of “Thoroughbred” and the mare “Sandwich” scored 1:54:04 minutes.

The foal “Jabr Al Wathba” for Al Wathba Racing, under the supervision of Jean-Claude Picot, and the leadership of Fernando Jara, excelled in leading the race in a wonderful way, changing the calculations throughout the course of the race, before presenting a fine performance in the final stages, to snatch the sixth round prize for speed for a distance of 1000 meters for the title of place. , recording 1:07:67 minutes.

The horse “Heros de Lagarde” by Sheikh Nasser Muhammad Al-Hashar, under the supervision of Ibrahim Al-Hadrami, and led by Richard Mullen, was crowned champion of the seventh and final run for a distance of 1000 meters, for the title of Al Ain Speed ​​Race “prestige”, recording 1:05:63 minutes.

In a classic style, the horse “on your death” of the Bouresli Syndicate, under the supervision of Rashid Bouresli, and the leadership of Abdulaziz Al Balushi, swooped from the back rows, to snatch the prize for the fourth round for a distance of 1400 meters for the title of Al-Hili, which is reserved for purebred horses, recording 1:27:38 minutes.

The promising colt “Ghassan” by Khadim bin Hamed bin Khadim Al Hamed, under the supervision of Khalifa Al Neyadi, and a successful leadership by the knight Qais Al Busaidi, scored a remarkable victory in the first half for a distance of 2000 meters, for the title of the Basra Race for beginner horses, outperforming by 13.5 lengths from his nearest competitor. , clocking in at 2:20:47 minutes.

The horse “Mirage” by Mansour Musabah Al-Sunaidi, under the supervision of Khalifa Al-Neyadi, and the leadership of Qais Al-Busaidi “double in the evening”, was crowned champion of the 13th round of the Al-Wathba Stallions Cup, sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to outperform by 3.25 lengths from “Astral Dale”. Soul”, recording 1:37:07 minutes.

The race witnessed and the winners were crowned by Faisal Al-Rahmani, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival, and a large audience of horse racing fans.