La Spezia – “We have some defection”. As Leonardo Simple, forced once again to count those unavailable, introduced Sunday’s delicate match against Salernitana. “It’s a match that counts for a lot in the continuation of our championship. – he added – Therefore we are preparing it in the best possible way”.

Spezia, fresh from the defeat against Sassuolo before the break, had to deal with the ten players called up to their respective national teams. An aspect that the Tuscan coach didn’t struggle to define as positive: “It gratifies my work and that of the club. We are happy with their calls. Those who stayed did their best work. The friendly against Monaco was positive, it gave me various indications”.

The break then allowed some players to recover from the injury and return to training with the group. “Holm today it was stopped as a precaution. – he explained – We will evaluate him, he is not yet at the top. Sticks he just got back. I hope that from now on he can always be available. Maybe as early as Sunday if there is a need. Even if, to tell the truth, he isn’t ready to play for ninety minutes yet. Shomurodov? He only returned from the national team today. I will have to consult with the medical staff. Today, however, he trained fairly well. Agudelo, however, has a problem. I’ll see in the next few hours whether to use it or not”.

From possible returns to the field. The eaglets will have to manage the pressure in a delicate battle for salvation, with the luck, however, of already knowing the result of Hellas Verona, engaged on Saturday night against Juventus. “Humanly it is normal to look at the results of others. But I don’t care, because it would be a big mistake to evaluate it. If the boys don’t have pressure, I’ll put it on them. I want to play to bring home points. We have our qualities and, despite the break and some absences, I am convinced that we will give our best to satisfy ourselves, the fans and the club,” said Semplici.

On the other hand there will be one Salernitana eager, like Spezia, to win decisive points in the race for salvation: “Team of value, which expresses itself well in different modules. – underlined the coach at the press conference – With the change of coach he changed his strategy and mentality. They have good qualities, but I am convinced of my boys. I have confidence for this championship final”.

Semplici’s comment is on the eagle midfield, a department reinforced in the last transfer market: “Zurkowski is growing. She has a physical problem that is not fully resolved, but her condition is growing. Esposito it is an important prospectus. He is understanding the role. In Reggio Emilia I put him on the field and I hope he can be a player to exploit and add to who we already have today. I saw that Ampadu in the national team he played in midfield. But I talk to him every day and he says he feels like a central defender. However, I have no problem deploying it in the middle. Availability is maximum, and this is an added value both for us and for him”.