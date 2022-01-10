The Prosecutor’s Office appreciates evidence of the dragging of mining waste to three plots of potatoes and lettuce from a landfill located in the Llano del Beal area
The Court of Instruction 4 of Cartagena has issued an order aimed at clarifying whether the leakage of mining waste at the Los Blancos II landfill, in the Cartagena town of Llano del Beal, has caused heavy metal contamination in nearby agricultural lands and, With this, it has put people’s health at risk due to consumption.
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply