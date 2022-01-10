New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people were killed, including children, in a fire that broke out in a building in the Bronx borough. Authorities say it is the deadliest in three decades and the causes are still being investigated.

The flames spread in a building in the borough of the Bronx, in New York. Despite the presence of about 200 firefighters who came to fight the flames, 19 people died and dozens more were injured.

The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll and said there were nine minors among them.

We’ve lost 19 of our neighbors today. It’s a tragedy beyond measure. Join me in praying for those we lost, especially the 9 innocent young lives that were cut short. https://t.co/YWQyBLyLK8 – Major Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2022



Earlier, authorities in the Big Apple had reported that 32 people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. In addition, they announced that the fire left a total balance of 60 people injured.

According to the first reports, the fire broke out around 11 in the morning in the 19-story building.

A resident, Vernessa Cunningham, told the AP that she arrived at the scene after receiving an alert on her cell phone. “I could not believe what I was seeing. I was in a state of shock… I could see my apartment. The windows were all broken. And I could see flames coming out of the back of the building, “he said.

For his part, Democrat Ritchie Torres, whose district includes the building, told MSNBC that “decades of divestment” have led to “security risks for residents” and leaves such buildings “open to catastrophic fires that can cost their lives. people”.

What is known about the fire in the Bronx?

Although the causes of the fire are still being investigated, the authorities have already advanced some clues about what could unleash the fire.

The city’s fire department commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire apparently originated in a duplex apartment that occupied the second and third floors.

About 200 firefighters came to the burning building to end the fire and remove the people who were inside the compound. © Lloyd Mitchell / Reuters

In addition, he noted that firefighters had found the door open. This may have allowed the fire to spread rapidly through the other floors of the building.

“The members found victims on each floor on the stairs and removed them with cardiac and respiratory arrest,” he said.

Deadliest fire in decades

According to data provided by AP, this Sunday’s fire is the deadliest in three decades in the Big Apple. Such a high death toll had not been reported since 1990 when a man set fire to the building housing the Happy Land social club. In this episode 87 people died.

According to data provided by AP, this Sunday’s fire is the deadliest in three decades. © Lloyd Mitchell / AP

Also in 2017, a fire broke out in the Bronx caused by a child who was playing with the stoves in his apartment. This incident killed 13 people and led to several changes in the laws of the city. Similarly, a plan was created to educate children and parents about fire safety.

With Reuters and AP